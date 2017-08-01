SPWD completes floating dock for fishermen in Al Khan at $1.7m

The Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD) has handed over a new floating dock for the fisherman to the Khalidiya Suburb Council and the Sharjah Fishermen Association, with the project being implemented at a cost of $1.7m (AED6.31m).



The project has been carried out under the directives of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah in the Khor Al Khan area as a gift from him to fishermen and will be used for the next 20 years.



According to the UAE’s state-held Emirates News Agency (Wam), the project was implemented within 120 days, and was designed to meet the current and future needs of the Sharjah Fishermen Cooperative Society.

[[{"fid":"96116","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Sharjah-public-works-department-khor-al-khan-fisherman-dock","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Sharjah-public-works-department-khor-al-khan-fisherman-dock"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The project was a gift from the Ruler of Sharjah to fishermen and will be used for the next 20 years. [Image: Wam]

The handover ceremony was attended by Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, chairman of the Khalidiya Suburb Council, Eng. Hind Al Hashemi, director of Public Services Department at the SPWD, a number of officials and engineers, as well as members of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen.



Commenting on the project, Eng. Hind Al Hashemi said that the project comes within the framework of the Sharjah government’s interest in the fisheries sector, supporting fishermen in the emirate and improving fishing conditions while also preserving the ancient heritage for the people of the emirate.



Meanwhile, Eng Abdullah Al-Tunaiji, head of Projects Follow-up Department at the Public Services Department at the SPWD, said that the berth includes four parallel berths, each accommodating 20 parking spaces, with a total of 80 stops.

[[{"fid":"96115","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The project was completed in record time, maintaining high quality and standards. [Image: Wam]

He added that the berth has been fixed with 60 columns made of aluminium intended for marine use with depths of up to four metres. Solid and dried wood has also been used in the floors that was imported from Malaysia, especially for the project.



Meanwhile, Al Marri explained that developing the infrastructure in Khor Al Khan reflects the government's keenness to achieve sustainable development throughout the emirate.



Al Marri stressed that the project was completed in record time, maintaining high quality and standards.