United Foods awards Yellow Door Energy 2,000kWp solar project

UAE-based United Foods Company has awarded sustainable energy provider Yellow Door Energy (YDE) a large-scale 2,000 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power project contract, which covers the establishment of a cutting-edge rooftop solar power plant to supply power for the United Foods Edible Oil and Fats factory in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Yellow Door Energy will be responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the solar agreement.

United Foods selected Yellow Door Energy after careful consideration of experience and footprint in the region, and in line with its quality guidelines and goals to reduce energy costs.

The project marks an important milestone in United Foods’ sustainability strategy, which aims to ultimately reduce carbon emissions by 1,400 tonnes.

To achieve this goal, the 2,000 KWp rooftop solar plant is expected to generate 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation.

The plant, which will cover the entire area of the factory’s roof in Jebel Ali, will include more than 4,400 solar panels, and will provide almost half of the factory’s energy consumption needs.

Commenting on the project, the chief executive officer of United Foods, Fethi Khiari, said: “The Solar Agreement is a true milestone in achieving our sustainability goals, in line with the UAE sustainability strategies. We are committed to building a better future for the next generations, by investing in sustainability and leading the way into an environmentally-conscious future.”

The chief commercial officer of Yellow Door Energy, Rory McCarthy, said: “We are proud to support United Foods’ sustainability leadership through the development of this solar plant. We encourage businesses in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area to consider solar as a viable option to reduce electricity costs and switch to clean energy. Yellow Door Energy is honoured to contribute to DEWA’s Shams Dubai Program and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”