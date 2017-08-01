Adeeb Group signs partnership MOU with Focus Softnet for implementing CAFM solutions

UAE-based FM firm Adeeb Group has entered into a technology partner agreement with Focus Softnet.

The MOU signing ceremony was held on 21 October 2020 at Adeeb's head office in Abu Dhabi for the implementation of Focus 9 ERP & Focus Centra CAFM solutions.

The MOU was signed by Eng. Ansari, chief executive officer of Adeeb Group and Shabeer Abubacker, vice president of Focus Softnet . Adeeb Group chose Focus Softnet as their technology partner to integrate the company’s respective technologies and collaborate through the final scale-up and demonstration of its solutions.

The objective of the agreement is to combine the respective company’s technologies and expertise into an optimised and integrated facility management solutions provider as part of their ongoing digital transformation strategy.

Centra CAFM is an intelligent Computer Aided Facility Management software designed by Centra Hub, a subsidiary of Focus Softnet and a distinguished business management applications provider in 17 countries around the globe. Together with this partnership, Adeeb Group will deploy latest technology to overcome any challenges and fulfill emerging needs of its Clients.

The companies have formed joint teams, which will fully integrate the company’s respective technologies and collaborate through the implementation of the ERP & CAFM technology.

Adeeb Group also launched the Centra Technician App designed to meet the complaints management and has been integrated with its CAFM. The company stated that its CAFM Software is built with high efficiency of operations and cost control. Its ERP & CAFM facilitates long-term space planning, maintenance, finance, inventory, PPM, KPI, monitoring control, reports etc., and aligned to meet its technological facilities management and financial strategy. It is developed with cloud-based high-end framework with built-in user-friendly functionalities and it helps to overcome FM modern challenges, te company stated.