Azelio, JET ENERGY to develop energy storage projects in Morocco

Sweden-headquartered renewable energy firm Azelio has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Morocco-based JET ENERGY – an EPC contractor specialised in construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic power plants – to explore energy storage projects with Azelio’s TES.POD in Francophone Africa.

The collaboration targets approximately 45MW capacity of the TES.POD until 2025, with JET ENERGY as project developer. In addition to this MoU, the parties anticipate an extended project pipeline once the first projects are initiated.

After cooperating for the installation of Azelio’s verification project in Morocco, JET ENERGY and Azelio will team up to develop renewable energy projects in Morocco in particular, and in Francophone Africa.

The collaboration seeks to assess projects utilising Azelio’s storage together with existing and new solar PV installations, to cost-efficiently provide electricity around the clock.

The first project targets 50 kWe in 2021, followed by installations of larger-scale projects with an expected total of 5 MWe in 2022, 10 MWe in 2023, 15 MWe in 2024, and 15 MWe in 2025.

JET ENERGY seeks to expand, its business offerings and establish itself as one of Azelio’ technology providers in the region.

Commenting on the agreement, the CEO of Azelio, Jonas Eklind, said: “Morocco and Francophone Africa are one of our target markets where we see that our technology for long-duration energy storage can bring large benefits. We are delighted to collaborate with JET ENERGY in their efforts to provide customers with reliable and affordable renewable power generation around the clock.”

The general manager of JET ENERGY, Ismail Tadlaoui, said: “Long-duration energy storage solutions are key for countries wanting to achieve higher level of electrification while keeping emissions as low as possible. We are glad to partner with Azelio in deploying innovative and competitive systems in the African continent.”