DMCC to open three-level F&B hub in JLT by Q2'21

Construction
News
Published: 22 October 2020 - 10:54 a.m.
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and hospitality and investments company, Bull&Roo Hospitality and Investments have joined forces to open a retail and F&B concept in Q2 2021 in the heart of the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) Central Park.

DMCC signed a 10-year lease agreement with Bull&Roo, which will entail the delivery of a three-level community retail and F&B space.

DMCC will manage the design, build and delivery of the retail space, while Bull&Roo aims to bring the concept to life through the interiors, conceptualisation and retail operations of the space.

The partnership is part of DMCC’s plans to enhance the JLT lifestyle offering to both residents and visitors, reinforcing JLT as a vibrant urban district.

Designed to offer a variety of dining options, the community-focused retail hub will spread over three levels, spanning over an area of approximately 1,115m2 of indoor and outdoor space.

The ground floor will include a café, bakery, and a kids’ playground while the first level will comprise a modern eatery and and an alfresco dining option on the rooftop.

Speaking about the project, DMCC's executive chairman and chief executive officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “This project marks our second partnership with Bull&Roo. The concept that we are designing and building is truly unique. The project represents an exciting moment not only for us and our wider community of 100,000 people, but also for visitors and neighbouring communities in Dubai.

JLT is already one of the most active, diverse and dynamic communities in the city. With enhanced retail offerings and even more exciting lifestyle experiences available, DMCC is taking JLT to the next level and setting in stone its reputation as Dubai’s destination of choice to live, work and thrive,” he added.

DMCC first partnered with Bull&Roo Hospitality and Investments in April 2019 by bringing the specialty coffee shop Common Grounds to its headquarters, Almas Tower.

JLT has seen its retail space grow to 835 outlets including several F&B international and homegrown brands.

