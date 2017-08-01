Investor interest swings back pre-COVID-19 levels at Sobha Realty

UAE-based premium real estate developer Sobha Realty has recorded a significant increase in international investors in Q3 2020, compared to the pre-pandemic levels.
The developer witnessed increasing interest from investors in new markets including Canada and Nigeria. These new investors accounted for nearly 20% of Sobha’s international buyers.
When COVID-19 struck the real estate market in Q2, developers across the UAE faced a sharp decline in sales following travel restrictions and border closures, which impacted international investments.
However, in Q3 after the success of the National Sterilisation Programme in the country, real estate developers resumed work putting in place stringent social distancing rules, highlighted by the authorities.
Commenting on getting the business back on-track, Jyotsna Hegde, president of Sobha Realty, said: “It is encouraging to see the renewed market optimism and positive sentiment that has set us firmly on the road to recovery.
“As global borders continue to reopen cautiously, we have noticed keen interest from our primary markets, including Saudi Arabia, India, China, and the wider GCC region.”
“Furthermore, we have also registered new investors from emerging markets, specifically Canada and Nigeria. At Sobha Realty, we are optimistic that the resilience of the real estate sector will help us weather these challenging times,” added Hegde, who is hopeful of enhanced momentum in Q4 2020.
In July, Sobha Realty revealed that construction was completed on its Experience Studio at its flagship Sobha Hartland development. Located in Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid City (MBR City), Sobha said the Experience Studio takes visitors on “a behind-the-scenes journey” of the various aspects that make up its design and construction process.
Published: 22 October 2020 - 9 a.m.