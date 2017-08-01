Israel’s EAPC, MED-RED JV ink deal to create a land bridge

Israeli state-owned company Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) has inked a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MED-RED Land Bridge Ltd (MRLB) – which is a joint venture (JV) between Abu-Dhabi based Petromal and two Israeli firms – to collaborate in the storage and transfer of oil and oil products.

The MoU will witness the creation of a land bridge between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, as oil and oil products are transferred through the EAPC pipeline network and storage tanks, from the UAE and other Eastern markets to the Western markets, and from the Mediterranean to the Far East.

According to the agreement, EAPC will provide management services for the infrastructure, enabling transmission, and storage of the oil and oil products.

The collaboration is significant for the global energy market, since it offers oil producers and refiners the shortest, most efficient, and cost-effective route to transport oil and oil products from the Arabian Gulf to the consumption centres in the West.

The route also provides access for consumers in the Far East to oil produced in the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions.

Currently, MED-RED is in advanced negotiations with major players in the West and in the East for long-term service agreements.

MRLB is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based integrated oil and gas company, Petromal; a Yariv Elbaz-owned international company, Lubber Line, which specialises in investment in international projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors; and AF Entrepreneurship, an Israeli company owned by Yona Fogel and Malachi Alper, which develops and operates projects and ventures in the energy sector.

The signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi concluded several weeks of negotiations among the parties to create one of the first public-private-partnerships between an Israeli state-owned company and a JV with a UAE-based company since the signing of the Abraham accords in August.

The signing ceremony was held during the first Abraham Accords summit in Abu Dhabi, attended by the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin; the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer; and the Chairman of Petromal, HE Hisham Abd Ahmid Ahmid.

The geopolitical changes in the Middle East – as witnessed by the Abraham Accords recently signed between Israel and the UAE, spearheaded by the Trump administration – have opened endless opportunities for mutual endeavours in diverse areas, including the energy sector.

Commenting on the agreement, the Petromal Chairman, HE Hisham Abd Ahmid Ahmid, said; “We are pleased that Petromal is part of this public-private-partnership, the first of its kind since signing the historic agreement between the UAE and Israel.

“We look forward to working closely with our new partners to execute this venture and add value to the global energy security. This opportunity would not have been possible had it not been for the signing of the Abraham Accord, and we continue to look for more areas of collaborations to generate more value for both UAE and Israel Economies.”

The EAPC Chairman, Erez Halfon, said: “This is a historic agreement, which further broadens EAPC’s international collaborations. There is no doubt that this agreement is of high importance to the Israeli market, both economically and strategically, with joint investments extending a decade into the future.”

The EAPC CEO, Itzik Levy, said: “The MOU which was signed today is a historic milestone which will strengthen the Israeli economy, ensure energy security for the countries in the region, and propel EAPC and the Israeli economy forward.”