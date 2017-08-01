Musanada, ADHA complete $183.5m 250-villa Al Samha Housing Project

Construction
News
Published: 22 October 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

The Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) and Abu Dhabi Housing authority (ADHA) has completed work on the $183.5m (AED674m) Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi, which covers an area spanning 520,000m2.

Under the directives of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inaugurated the project in the presence of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the project provides high quality housing as part of the integrated Emirati Housing Communities programme.

The project comprises 250 residential villas, developed for Emirati citizens, with unique features reflecting the UAE heritage and national identity. Each villa covers 497m2 area within the project’s site in the UAE capital.

[[{"fid":"96142","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"al samha housing project abu dhabi","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"al samha housing project abu dhabi"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"al samha housing project abu dhabi","title":"al samha housing project abu dhabi","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

During his visit, Sheikh Hazza reviewed the project’s specifications, including design features, construction, and advanced fire, safety, and security systems.

While inspecting the project, Sheikh Hazza lauded the efforts of the ADHA and Musanada and their partners in implementing the Al Samha Housing Project and providing housing services that contribute to the social stability and citizen happiness in Abu Dhabi.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector