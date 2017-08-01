Musanada, ADHA complete $183.5m 250-villa Al Samha Housing Project

The Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) and Abu Dhabi Housing authority (ADHA) has completed work on the $183.5m (AED674m) Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi, which covers an area spanning 520,000m2.



Under the directives of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inaugurated the project in the presence of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the project provides high quality housing as part of the integrated Emirati Housing Communities programme.The project comprises 250 residential villas, developed for Emirati citizens, with unique features reflecting the UAE heritage and national identity. Each villa covers 497m2 area within the project’s site in the UAE capital.

During his visit, Sheikh Hazza reviewed the project’s specifications, including design features, construction, and advanced fire, safety, and security systems.



While inspecting the project, Sheikh Hazza lauded the efforts of the ADHA and Musanada and their partners in implementing the Al Samha Housing Project and providing housing services that contribute to the social stability and citizen happiness in Abu Dhabi.