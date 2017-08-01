PICTURES: Saudi's Prince Ahmed visits site of collapsed parking lot

Published: 22 October 2020 - 8:15 a.m.

The Deputy Governor of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, HRH Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, visited the site of a collapsed parking lot, where the roof of one of the ground floor parking lots caved in at a commercial building in the Khobar region.

Upon his arrival at the site of the accident site, HRH Prince Ahmed was briefed on the ongoing situation and the ongoing search and rescue efforts being made by the concerned authorities at the field command headquarters on site.

The Director of Civil Defence in the Eastern Region, Brigadier General Ajab bin Sadhan Al-Harbi, said that three people were rescued from the wreckage and were provided immediate emergency care.

Search and rescue operations are expected to continue until authorities receive confirmation that there are no other victims in the accident.

A number of volunteers have also participated in the search efforts, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

HRH Prince Ahmed stressed the importance of adhering to safety instructions during search operations, and voiced his concern for the safety of the public, calling on the general population in the area to stay away from the site of the accident.

He praised the efforts of all participating authorities, including security services, service and health authorities, and the Saudi rescue team.

Brigadier General Ajab Al-Harb stressed that search and rescue work at the site of the accident would continue, pointing to the capabilities of the trained teams and advanced equipment available at the site.

