Sustainability, efficiency, and millennials are driving new innovation and development in HVAC

HVAC innovations and advancements continue to reshape 2020, with many new trends across the industry set to impact businesses in the coming months and years ahead.

As the industry continues to grow at a remarkable rate, Suraj Kumar, Technical Manager – Air Solutions, LG Electronics Gulf, shares the top HVAC trends influencing innovations in air solution technology.

Environmental awareness and the need for more eco-friendly solutions and services continues to be a top priority across all facets of the industry. Consumers and business are each expressing greater willingness and desire to invest in greener and more sustainable HVAC solutions.

Industry providers are responding with the creation of more sustainable and efficient products which enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint. LG Inverter air conditioning systems are designed to minimize efficiency losses found in conventional HVAC systems and provide sustainable energy savings contributing to lower lifecycle costs.

They can be easily integrated with other Energy Management Solutions and also with its own Centralized Controls to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Enhanced Efficiencies and Reduced Costs with Geothermal Heat Pumps

Geothermal heat pumps have quickly proven themselves to be an ideal alternative energy source, offering both warming and cooling capabilities.

While not yet receiving as much widespread attention as solar panels the geothermal heat pumps are a highly effective and renewable energy source that can transfer heat from the ground to cool and heat buildings – making them an efficient and money-saving renewable energy source.

Catering to Millennials with Customization and Sustainability

Each generation reshapes industry trends and values services differently. As millennials emerge as a significant segment of the housing market audience, their priorities and behaviors are also influencing how companies design new air solutions.

Millennials typically value sustainable solutions that reduce their environmental impact, in addition to more personalized and convenient experiences, alongside enhanced customer service support. LG has prioritized these elements to ensure its HVAC systems cater with this generations personalized and ecological mindset.

With Wi-Fi Enabled Indoor units and LG Smart ThinQ application, users have the freedom of controlling their home's precise comfort from their fingertips. This capability enhances the efficiency and convenience, giving unprecedented control to create a truly connected home.



Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Some consumers are also exploring the avenue of connecting their HVAC to the electrical grid, which is highlighting the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Air-to-water heat pumps and other solutions can generate cooling and heating from one unit. This will help with the transition from depending on natural gas, fuel oil or coal to electrical solutions.

Attracting More Employees and HVAC Techs

The HVAC job force is growing as the market is continuing to expand. The industry is recruiting professionals and building the next generation of HVAC engineers and technicians, which requires training programs.

LG Air Conditioning Academies are providing training and skill programs around the world to empower the new generation of HVAC professionals. Regionally the state-of-the-art training academy is located in Jebel Ali.

The Covid-19 Impact

The pandemic is creating the need for greater safety precautions within the HVAC industry. Remote working trends and additional precautions are believed to continue affecting the industry even post-pandemic.

In healthcare, where facilities need to operate 24 hours a day, maximizing energy efficiency with quality air circulation is imperative to maintaining a hygienic environment.

LG HVAC systems are evolving to better aid the road to recovery and prepare for the new normal with optimal solutions for today’s ever-changing challenges.