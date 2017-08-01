Tabreed raises $500m with new 7-year 2.5% bond

With orders coming from around 140 high quality local and international investors, the issuance was oversubscribed almost five times at its initial size of $400m, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Tabreed’s credit fundamentals, despite current global economic uncertainty.

This demand allowed Tabreed to tighten pricing significantly to achieve a final coupon of 2.5% and to increase the size of the final bond to $500m. The bond is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch, in line with Tabreed’s corporate ratings.

The 7-year bond was particularly well received by international investors, who accounted for 90% of the final geographical allocation, with 49% from Europe, 21% from Asia and 20% from offshore US funds. The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, alongside Tabreed’s existing 2025 Sukuk.

Commenting on the issuance, Tabreed's chairman, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, said: “The success of the issuance is proof of the continued confidence in Tabreed and its ability to generate sustainable cash flows and returns. Our solid fundamentals and strong credit ratings have translated into unprecedented market appetite, and this has enabled us to attract significantly oversubscribed demand from a diverse pool of investors."

Tabreed's chief executive officer, Bader Saeed Al Lamki, said: “The bond issuance is part of a long-term strategy and it enables us to further expand our operations with a focus on scalable growth. The global interest in Tabreed is a testament of its strong financial position, sound business model and leading position in the district cooling industry.