TRSDC inks deal with MEWA for environmental assessments

Saudi Arabis’s The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer of the 28,000km2 regenerative tourism gigaproject The Red Sea Project, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) to implement and regulate the company’s environmental work and studies.



The MoU was signed by CEO of TRSDC, John Pagano and Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs at MEWA, Dr. Osama Ibrahim Fakiha.



MEWA, along with an independent third-party consultant, will provide expertise and guidance on the environmental assessments and reports that are being carried out at the gigaproject, and will facilitate these studies in accordance with government guidelines.



Commenting on the MoU, Pagano said: “We are going beyond the current expectations of sustainable tourism at TRSDC. To ensure that we are doing all we can to become standard-bearers in luxury ecotourism, we aim to be one of the first global destinations to demonstrate a regenerative tourism approach.”

“We look forward to working with such an esteemed government body to ensure we protect, preserve, and enhance our natural environment throughout our construction period and beyond.”



Meanwhile, Dr, Fakiha said: “This collaboration with TRSDC will enable the company to continue its ambitious plans in conserving and enhancing the natural habitat.”



TRSDC’s master plan outlines the development of only 22 islands from more than 90 in the archipelago and aims to deliver a net positive conservation benefit of up to 30% by 2040.



Additionally, The Red Sea Project will be 100% powered by renewable energy, and TRSDC aims to achieve 100% carbon neutrality at the gigaproject once it is fully operational.

Last week, TRSDC awarded a contract to The Helicopter Company (THC) for a helicopter and associated operating services.

As part of the contract, THC will provide one 14-passenger AW139 helicopter, crew, and maintenance technicians in addition to helicopter flight services during daylight hours for emergency medical services (EMS) and operational requirements at the gigaproject’s site on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.