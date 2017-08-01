TRSDC signs MoC to support ICT goals

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) to accelerate the provision of advanced communications and information technology services.

The MoC establishes a cooperation framework to support the communications and information technology goals of both organisations and aligns with the wider aspirations of Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030.

Speaking about the partnership, TRSDC's chief executive officer, John Pagano, said: “We are honored to sign this MoC with The Communications and Information Technology Commission, which is the first step towards a partnership intended to enhance cooperation between TRSDC and the Commission. This supports our efforts to achieve advanced communications and information technology services for our destination through the exchange of expertise and know-how."

TRSDC is working to ensure that all projects it launches are compatible with the Communications Act, its bylaws and any additional relevant decisions made by the Commission. The Commission will provide TRSDC with support and assistance in line with its role as the regulator of the communications and information technology sector in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the partnership, CITC's governor, HE Dr Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamaimi, said: “At CITC, we are keen to drive innovation in the Kingdom by empowering new digital technologies across all sectors. The signing of this MOC today is just the beginning of a key strategic alliance that will support the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s flagship tourism project."

Both parties agreed to determine a general framework for their future relationship and collaboration.

The Red Sea Project will welcome its first guests by the end of 2022. The first phase of the development will include 16 luxury hotels offering 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland locations. It will also include entertainment facilities, an airport, and the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure. Work is already underway at the destination with the development of key supporting infrastructure and accommodation for the workforce and company employees deployed to manage construction.

In a recent and separate development, TRSDC awarded a contract to The Helicopter Company (THC) for a helicopter and associated operating services for emergency medical services (EMS) and operational requirements at the gigaproject’s site on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.