VIDEO: Phase 1 of Aljada's residential community progresses

Construction
News
Published: 22 October 2020 - 10:30 a.m.

UAE-based developer Arada has shared that its 2.2km2 and $6.5bn (AED24bn) Aljada community's first residential phase is progressing rapidly.

The first residential phase comprises more than 1,400 homes, spread over 14 apartment blocks and a villa community.

Phase 1 of Aljada also comprises 112 garden villas.

The developer also shared its plans to to hand over the first homes in the community within this quarter. The developer has marked so far, 98% complete sales on Phase 1 of Aljada.

In addition, Phase 1 of the residential community is spread over 92,903m2.

As Phase 1 continues to see progress, Phases 2 and 3 of the project are accelerating as well.

Arada awarded the $27.8m (AED102m) Phase 2 infrastructure contract within the megaproject to Sharjah-based contractor Al Marwan General Contracting Company, it announced recently. Additionally, the contract also covers Phase 4 of Aljada, which will launch for sales later this year.

UAE contractor Best Building Contracting Company was recently awarded a major contract by the developer to build East Village, part of Aljada's Phase 2. The conract involves the construction of 16 apartment blocks, set within a landscaped master plan.

The developer also recently revealed plans to award contracts to build its 3.5ha smart city-style student accommodation complex called Nest, which is scheduled for handover by the end of 2021.

In September, Arada awarded a contract for the construction of the first school at an investment of $59.9m (AED220m) within the Aljada community.

SABIS International School – Aljada is scheduled to open in September 2021 and will be a member of the global SABIS Network. Al Zamalek General Contracting secured the contract for Phase 1 of the school.

Aljada community's residential offerings include Areej Apartments, The Boulevard, East Village, Misk Apartments, Nest, Sarab Community, and Rehan Apartments.

