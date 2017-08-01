Aquacool Metering LLC bolsters smart solutions portfolio

Aquacool Metering LLC, a subsidiary of district cooling provider Emicool, has strengthened its smart solutions portfolio with the addition of a new gas utility services.

The services are extended under a new vertical focused on providing gas supply and maintenance.

The exclusive LPG distribution deal signed recently with petroleum company Emarat, for Acquacool customers looking for cylinder services, is in line with the company’s efforts to shift and expand beyond metering and billing services.

As part of the new services, Aquacool will provide LPG services, such as design installation, maintenance, and supply, through smart infrastructure.

Aquacool Metering has also signed an agreement with Dubai Investment’s real estate subsidiaries - Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR) and Properties Investment (PI) - to offer gas services for customers across their developments.

READ: Emerson expands industrial automation control and software footprint with agreement to acquire Progea Group

Mohammad Alhemeiri, General Manager, Aquacool Metering LLC, said: “Globally the utility sector is evolving and leveraging on the latest technologies and know-how to modernise the sector.

"The implementation of smart-integrated solutions in this regard has emerged as an ideal alternative, offering accuracy and real-time data monitoring.

"Likewise, the Covid-19 situation has created an urgent need for smart payment solutions instead of cash transactions, in line with ensuring safety measures. To effectively address these concerns, Aquacool Metering’s new company with a specialised LPG services team will be introduced and empowered by the company’s smart solutions."