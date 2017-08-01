The Red Sea Development Company signs MoU with the Saudi Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).

Signed by TRSDC CEO John Pagano and MEWA Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs Dr. Osama Ibrahim Fakiha, the MoU will look to implement and regulate TRSDC’s environmental work and studies.

“We’re going beyond the current expectations of sustainable tourism at TRSDC. To ensure that we are doing all we can to become standard-bearers in luxury ecotourism, we aim to be one of the first global destinations to demonstrate a regenerative tourism approach,” said Pagano.

“We look forward to working with such an esteemed government body to ensure we protect, preserve and enhance our natural environment throughout our construction period and beyond,” he added.

MEWA, along with an independent third-party consultant, will provide expertise and guidance on the environmental assessments and reports being carried out at the destination, and will facilitate these studies in line with government guidelines.

“We pride ourselves in offering a vast array of knowledge and expertise in sustainability to ensure all companies we work with are accredited to the highest standards. This collaboration with TRSDC will enable the company to continue its ambitious plans in conserving and enhancing the natural habitat,” said Dr. Fakiha.

TRSDC is underpinned by a commitment to regenerative tourism in its construction and operations. The master plan outlines the development of only 22 islands from more than 90 in the archipelago and aims to deliver a net positive conservation benefit of up to 30 percent by 2040.

In addition, the organisation is committed to powering the destination with 100 percent renewable energy and achieving 100 percent carbon neutrality once fully operational.

As one of the world’s last hidden treasures, The Red Sea Project is home to some of the most diverse and unique natural environments. The destination is being developed over 28,000 km² of pristine land on Saudi Arabia’s west coast and features a vast archipelago of more than 90 islands, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes and ancient heritage sites.