ADM develops roadside agriculture on Al Bateen Street

Construction
News
Published: 24 October 2020 - 9 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) is implementing a roadside cosmetic development project in Al Bateen Street area on Abu Dhabi Island, at a cost of $5.37m (AED19.7m), in line with the strategic plan of Abu Dhabi City 2030, aimed at enhancing the public cultural scene and contributing to improving the quality of life and the happiness of community members.

The project includes the rehabilitation and development of cosmetic agriculture in the middle islands and road ends in Al Bateen Street, between the intersection with Al Falah Street and the intersection with Hazza Bin Zayed Street, as well as providing safe pedestrian paths for walking and bicycle tracks, which will improve the general aesthetic appearance, in addition to reducing operation and maintenance costs, and rationalizing irrigation water consumption, through the use of modern and automatic irrigation systems.

[[{"fid":"96148","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

ADM develops roadside agriculture on Al Bateen Street [Image: Abu Dhabi Municipality]

The project is considered a priority project that contributes to creating an urban environment that encourages social and spatial communication among members of society.

The project will also create amenities, improve environmental conditions and improve the overall appearance of the area.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert
    AirBridgeCargo completes 840-tonne lift in aid of vaccine manufacturing
      New compact radar level instruments defy buildup to deliver reliable measurement
        Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
          TIME Hotels bags CSR Label Award for sixth year in a row

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders
              Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
                  Pictures: Rosenbauer presents fire service vehicle on a fully electrically powered series chassis
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector