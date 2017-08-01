Signify helps to neutralise viruses with lights in the Middle East

Signify launched a UV-C portfolio for consumers. Being at the forefront of professional UV-C innovations, Signify’s disinfection desk lamps will now help consumers to disinfect their homes from viruses and bacteria in an effective way.

“As the world is adjusting to the challenges and ‘new normal’ coming from COVID-19, we contribute to the growing need for disinfection by introducing our first UV-C consumer product. The new desk lamps can make a difference by helping to inactivate viruses (including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19) and bacteria to help keep our homes clean from harmful micro-organisms,” said Rowena Lee, Division Leader Digital Products at Signify.

The cleanliness of objects and surfaces at home can have a profound effect on our health and wellbeing, as we are all at risk of contracting or spreading viruses and germs when touching items. A proven and effective way to neutralize viruses and bacteria is through UV-C irradiation. The UV-C disinfection desk lamps are easy to use, with a concise control panel and built-in voice guidance.

As the exposure to UV-C can be harmful to eyes and skin, users are not only asked by a built-in voice guidance to leave the room before the light turns on, but Signify also added an extra layer of protection to the desk lamps with built-in sensor that detects movement from humans, and instantly shuts down the lamp upon detecting such movement.

Within a matter of minutes, the Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp can effectively deactivate viruses, bacteria, molds and spores that can present unseen dangers to the home. The time to disinfect a room in a house depends on the size of that room and type of surfaces or objects present in such room. For example, an average sized living room takes about 45 minutes light exposure to be sanitized, a bedroom needs 30 minutes and a typical bathroom 15 minutes . To ensure those spaces are disinfected effectively, the Philips UV-C disinfection desk lamp uses a dose that exceeds the dose required to inactivate most of the germs that have been tested against UV-C light exposure.

All bacteria and viruses tested to date respond to UV-C irradiation. In laboratory testing, Signify’s UV-C light sources inactivated 99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with an exposure time of 6 seconds on a surface .