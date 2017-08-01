Voltas launches Maha Adjustable PureAir AC

Voltas has launched the new Voltas PureAir AC, a UV-based split inverter AC.

The unit comes with a state of the art LED system, with peak emission wavelength of 180nm to 280nm, which quickly disinfects the indoor air by killing germs and pathogens like virus and bacteria.

Voltas PureAir AC also has a TIO2 (Titanium Oxide) coated air filtration system, which removes harmful gases and VOC (Volatile organic compounds) from indoor air to make the air perfectly healthy for human consumption.

Tested at a NABL Accredited Lab, the Voltas PureAir AC has been found to be effective in killing 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungal, yeast and mould.

Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said: We, at Voltas, are always listening to the evolving needs of our customers and the launch of the Voltas Maha Adjustable PureAir AC is one such example of our customer centricity in times of a pandemic.

"Recognized as a pioneer in the air conditioning market in India, Voltas has been a frontrunner in the usage of UVC against viruses. Voltas has also recently launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UVC) based disinfectant solution.

"These initiatives are in sync with the Tata Group’s commitment towards serving the community and making a positive social impact on the society.”

The Voltas PureAir AC has been launched under the model name 185V ADQ SUPER UVC.