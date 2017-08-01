BP Oman's Ghazeer gas field begins production ahead of schedule

BP Exploration (Epsilon) LLC has announced that Phase II of its Ghazeer gas field project – Khazzan Central processing Facility (CPF) – has started gas production in October 2020. Although the project was expected to begin production in Q1 2021, the first gas from the field has been delivered four and a half months early.

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) was awarded the construction phase of the project in December 2017 by the main contractor, Petrofac Oman.

The project is part of the second development phase of Khazzan Central processing Facility (CPF) and the scope included additional gas processing train, liquid train, inlet facilities, export gas compressor, flare system, substations, and connections/modifications to the existing plant (Brownfield works).

CCC was also the construction contractor for Phase 1 of the project which was completed in 2017.

In delivering this major project ahead of schedule, CCC cast more than 56,000m3 of concrete; erected 9,500 tons of steel structures; installed close to 6,000 tonnes of equipment; added 336,000 inch-diameter of piping; and laid more than one million metres of electrical and instrumentation cables.

In terms of safety, the project recorded approximately 19.6 million man-hours without lost time injury (LTI).

The project, which is owned by BP and Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production, is part of Block 61 – one of the Middle East’s largest tight gas accumulations – and is located within Oman’s Al Dhahirah Governorate, nearly 450km to the southwest of the Muscat Governorate.

The Ghazeer gas field will deliver an additional 0.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas, along with 35,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Khazzan and Ghazeer combined are expected to reach to 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas and more than 65,000 barrels of associated condensate per day.

With an estimated 10.5 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources, Block 61 has the capacity to deliver approximately 35% of Oman’s total gas demand.