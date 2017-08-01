Consistent Engineering Consultants completes handover of residential project

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 9 a.m.

Dubai and Mumbai-based Consistent Engineering Consultants has completed the handover for its G+8 residential project in Al Satwa.

The team designed the complete MEP services for the building in an energy-efficient manner within project constraints, it revealed.

Consistent Engineering Consultants was responsible for handling the entire project right from initiation to the supervision and handover stage along with Mancus PMC. The project, with a total area of around 5,574m2 was completed in time and is currently in the Defect Liability period, the company shared.

The Al Satwa residential project is managed by FAB Facility Management.

On another note, Consistent Engineering Consultants' managing director Sagar Kulkarni discussed in a recent episode of the Construction Week Expert Interviews series, the need for an early involvement in projects by consultants and how that could help achieve sustainable building designs.


