Demag IC-1 Remote facilitates remote diagnosis

Following the success of the IC-1 Remote pre-release versions presented at last year’s Bauma and this year’s ConExpo in Las Vegas, Demag has now announced the official market launch. With the cloud solution, all relevant crane data can be accessed from anywhere. Online troubleshooting by customer support will also be enabled in the future. IC-1 Remote is the only system to offer this option. It is available now for almost all new Demag all terrain and crawler cranes, with a retrofit option being offered for many older models.

IC-1 Remote expands the possibilities of the IC-1 control system to incorporate mobile remote access to all key crane data. Users can select the required display parameters and configure their personal dashboard. If various users have access to the crane data, several customized dashboards can be created.

The IC-1 Remote system consists of a radio unit with a SIM card that is connected to a central cloud server. The crane data is transferred to this server and stored there. Via a web browser, authorized users can retrieve and process this data for state-of-the-art crane and fleet management. The data can be accessed at any time and from any location, and also from any terminal device, such as stationary PCs in offices, mobile tablets or smartphones with internet access. On the start page, authorized users can see at a glance all the cranes in their entire fleet that are connected to the IC-1 Remote network. They can read whether a crane is "logged in" to the system, when the machine was last connected, whether it is currently in operation or whether error messages or alarms are displayed. It is also possible to call up geographical map data such as the location of the crane or the distance traveled.

The system enables Demag customers to manage their cranes and fleet in an efficient and data-driven manner, with visibility of the crane's location and all operating states: from the load weight on the hook during an operation to the main boom length, complete with boom angle and hoist speed data, to the fuel level and the oil and coolant levels including temperatures. IC-1 Remote thus enables the owner to trace exactly how the crane has worked, and how long it was located at a specific site. With this data, the system can even support invoicing. IC-1 Remote further allows the definition of specific parameters – such as hoist service hours or critical oil level thresholds – and trigger notifications when these are reached. This enhances coordination of service intervals, and improves planning security for crane job allocations. All information is available in the cloud, where it is permanently stored while secured against unauthorized access.

In addition to access by crane operators, support services via IC-1 Remote through the manufacturer’s customer service will be added as a future option. In other words: A Service team member can access the control information and run an online fault analysis. This capability considerably increases service speed and drastically reduces the time needed to restore a crane to full operation, minimizing expensive downtimes and disruptions.

IC-1 Remote is now available for all new Demag all terrain cranes up to 300 tonnes (331 USt) and a range of Demag crawler cranes. In addition, Demag is offering IC-1 Remote as a retrofit solution for selected models supplied at an earlier date.