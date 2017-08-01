Empower to participate in the first virtual edition of WETEX as strategic sponsor

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

Empower has announced a strategic sponsorship for the 3D Virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show exhibition, in addition to its participation in the event.

Tomorrow marks the 22nd and first virtual edition of the WETEX, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show will be conducted from 26 to 28 October during which, participants from 52 countries will showcase the latest innovations and technologies and nearly 40,000 visitors from all over the world will attend the event through virtual platforms.

This innovative carbon-neutral exhibition is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, where the exhibitors will exchange their ideas and experiences to reach new levels of integration and partnerships with major players in the energy sector, and take advantage of cooperation opportunities between the commercial and technical sectors.

READ: Sustainability, efficiency, and millennials are driving new innovation and development in HVAC

“Our sponsorship for the exhibition reflects the depth of our commitment to events that aimed at making an important difference in promoting sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates, and establishing Dubai's position as a global hub for the green economy”, said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar explained that Empower is keen to take advantage of its participation in this exceptional edition of WETEX to update the world about the company’s latest smart technologies and innovative solutions developed and applied in the district cooling sector to achieve the highest levels of sustainability.

Bin Shafar emphasized that Empower will take part in a number of meetings with suppliers and decision-makers interested in the district cooling sector to conclude deals, build partnerships, and identify market needs, especially in light of the great expansion of reliance on renewable energy technologies in the UAE and the region in general.

“The "carbon neutral" edition of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important opportunity for exhibitors, officials, decision-makers, visitors, university students, investors and all those interested in the energy, water, renewable energy, environment and sustainability sectors,” the CEO concluded

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects