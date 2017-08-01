Empower to participate in the first virtual edition of WETEX as strategic sponsor

Empower has announced a strategic sponsorship for the 3D Virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show exhibition, in addition to its participation in the event.

Tomorrow marks the 22nd and first virtual edition of the WETEX, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show will be conducted from 26 to 28 October during which, participants from 52 countries will showcase the latest innovations and technologies and nearly 40,000 visitors from all over the world will attend the event through virtual platforms.

This innovative carbon-neutral exhibition is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, where the exhibitors will exchange their ideas and experiences to reach new levels of integration and partnerships with major players in the energy sector, and take advantage of cooperation opportunities between the commercial and technical sectors.

READ: Sustainability, efficiency, and millennials are driving new innovation and development in HVAC

“Our sponsorship for the exhibition reflects the depth of our commitment to events that aimed at making an important difference in promoting sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates, and establishing Dubai's position as a global hub for the green economy”, said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar explained that Empower is keen to take advantage of its participation in this exceptional edition of WETEX to update the world about the company’s latest smart technologies and innovative solutions developed and applied in the district cooling sector to achieve the highest levels of sustainability.

Bin Shafar emphasized that Empower will take part in a number of meetings with suppliers and decision-makers interested in the district cooling sector to conclude deals, build partnerships, and identify market needs, especially in light of the great expansion of reliance on renewable energy technologies in the UAE and the region in general.

“The "carbon neutral" edition of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important opportunity for exhibitors, officials, decision-makers, visitors, university students, investors and all those interested in the energy, water, renewable energy, environment and sustainability sectors,” the CEO concluded