Euro Auctions' Dubai sale in September attracts bidders from 65 countries

The Euro Auctions Dubai sale in September attracted bidders from 65 countries among which bidders from 21 countries made purchases on the day of the auction. Online bids came from 19 countries, and the top five bidding regions were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, UK and Africa.

According to Euro Auctions, the one-day sale resulted in 33% of all bids being transacted online. The average lot prices were up by over 63% from the same sale in September 2019. First time bidder registrations for this sale were boosted significantly by nearly 300% with 20% of those new bidders placing successful winning bids.

Derek Bleakly, general manager of Euro Auctions, Dubai, said: "Plant and machinery auctions are no longer seen as the place to dump old, poor quality, low-spec machinery. Quite the reverse in fact, with many rental companies sending entire fleets of good, well maintained two to three-year-old machines to auction, making ideal purchases for dealers, contractors, and civil engineering companies. In the last 12 months, since mid-2019 there has been a marked 'up-take' in the Middle East market for good machinery and equipment. Contractors and rental companies in the Middle East have been buying relatively low levels of new machines for the last 4 to 5 years and as a result stocks of plant are aging. Not buying through dealerships, buyers have turned to auctions for good late year machines as well as new unused stock."