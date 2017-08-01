Euro Auctions' Dubai sale in September attracts bidders from 65 countries

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: PMV Staff
The Euro Auctions Dubai sale in September attracted bidders from 65 countries among which bidders from 21 countries made purchases on the day of the auction. Online bids came from 19 countries, and the top five bidding regions were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, UK and Africa.

According to Euro Auctions, the one-day sale resulted in 33% of all bids being transacted online. The average lot prices were up by over 63% from the same sale in September 2019. First time bidder registrations for this sale were boosted significantly by nearly 300% with 20% of those new bidders placing successful winning bids.

Derek Bleakly, general manager of Euro Auctions, Dubai, said: "Plant and machinery auctions are no longer seen as the place to dump old, poor quality, low-spec machinery. Quite the reverse in fact, with many rental companies sending entire fleets of good, well maintained two to three-year-old machines to auction, making ideal purchases for dealers, contractors, and civil engineering companies. In the last 12 months, since mid-2019 there has been a marked 'up-take' in the Middle East market for good machinery and equipment. Contractors and rental companies in the Middle East have been buying relatively low levels of new machines for the last 4 to 5 years and as a result stocks of plant are aging. Not buying through dealerships, buyers have turned to auctions for good late year machines as well as new unused stock."
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects