Former F+G regional director joins Compass' senior team

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
UAE-headquartered project and cost management consultancy, Compass Project Consulting, has named Steven Batchelor as its regional director of UAE operations, the company shared with Construction Week.

Former regional director - head of cost management at Faithful+Gould, Batchelor is experienced in enhancing projects in the UAE and GCC region since 2007. He has delivered cost management services for several projects in UAE including Air Traffic Control Tower, Cargo Handling Building and Passenger Terminal at the Maktoum International Airport.

At Faithful+Gould, Batchelor oversaw varied projects, including Yas Island Water Park, Saadiyat Rotana Beach Hotel and Resort, Al Maryah Central Mall, Reem Mall, Guggenheim, and Al Ain Zoo.

In addition, Batchelor is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), as well as Chairman of RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) process.

As part of his newly-assumed role, Batchelor will work alongside the senior management at Compass Project Consulting to further cement the company's position as a preferred project management consultancy offering hands-on, multi-sector expertise.

In addition to the recent strategic hire, Compass Project Consulting promoted four members of its team to associate level, covering project, cost management, and business development streams. Each associate joins the senior management team in accelerating the growth of the firm's offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah.

The project and cost management consultancy is also investing in digital transformation to add value at the forefront of BIM developments. To accelerate this, Compass Project Consulting's employees will enroll in the RICS' BIM Project Managers course.

Commenting on the recent recruitment drive at the company, director of Compass Project Consulting, Martin McLean told Construction Week: “As our regional director for UAE operations, [Steven] Batchelor brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and leadership which will aid our growth throughout the UAE. Combined with the recent strategic promotions, we are looking forward to hitting 2021 from our strongest position ever.”

Compass Project Consulting spearheaded the project management services for the recently-launched Muvi cinema at Mall of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia. The firm is supporting Muvi Cinemas' efforts to open 20 cinemas across the kingdom by early 2021.

Work on the cinema facility was spearheaded by Mohammed Hussain, construction director at Muvi Cinema and Chapman Taylor oversaw design management for the project.

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

