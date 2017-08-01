Governor of Saudi's Jazan region inaugurates projects worth $10.9m

The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, HRH Prince Muhammad bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, has completed an inspection tour of the Bish Governorate, and has inaugurated a number of developments, service projects, municipal projects, roads, and social development projects in the governorate, worth a total value of $10.9m (SAR41.4m).

The developments and service projects on the northern corniche of the Bish Beach have been implemented at the initiative of Saudi Aramco.

The projects included the construction of the leadership building for the Border Guards sector in Bish governorate; and the construction of the fishermen marina and the tourist beach in the northern corniche of the governorate, with a length of more than 1.7 km. The northern corniche includes sports fields and playgrounds, restaurants, as well as kiosks selling tea, coffee, and refreshments.

HRH Prince Muhammad also inaugurated the Eastern Ring Belt project in the governorate, and a number of roads linking to the main roads in Bish.

He also inaugurated municipal projects such as asphalting projects, lighting projects, and rainwater drainage projects.

In addition, the governor of the Jazan region also inaugurated humanisation projects, municipal investments, and social development projects to support fishermen and other families in the governorate.

HRH Prince Muhammad also reviewed ongoing projects in the governorate, including the oil refinery that has begun its trial operation, and other development and service projects in the region, which are fully supported and sponsored by the wise leadership.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, HRH Prince Muhammad called for the directors of government and service agencies, businessmen, and workers to redouble efforts and overcome obstacles that may hinder the implementation of development projects.

The tour and the inauguration ceremony were attended by the director-general of the Border Guard, Major General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Shehri; the vice president of Aramco's Refining Operations Company, Eng Suleiman bin Amer Al-Barqan; the chief executive officer of Jazan City for Basic and Transfer Industries, Eng Bin Saedan; the governor of Baysh, Hasan bin Abdullah Abu Sharha, and a number of other officials.