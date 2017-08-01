Musanada: Public housing a priority for Abu Dhabi’s development

In Abu Dhabi, public housing projects as well as providing better lifestyle to the UAE citizens has been considered a priority for the capital’s overall development agenda, according to Abdulla Al Sahi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada).



During the launch of the Al Samha Housing Project, Al Sahi said that the project is part of Abu Dhabi’s aim to develop a comprehensive series of residential projects to provide advanced housing and services facilities for its citizens that help achieve social stability.

Musanada managed the construction in Al Samha covering a total area of over 52ha, adhering to the best global standards and sustainability requirements.

The project included the construction of 250 residential villas, with 150 being located in Western Al Samha and 100 in Eastern Al Samha. The total value of the project is $183.5m (AED674m).

Each villa covers 487m2 area and comprises five rooms, a men's council, a dining room, two family living rooms, a kitchen, storage space, a laundry room, a domestic worker’s room, driver’s accommodation, and other facilities.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Musanada, Khalid Abdulaziz Al Rajhi, stressed that the project’s teams have completed all infrastructure works, including those related to roads, telecommunications, sanitation, rainwater drainage, electricity, gas, and water.

Al Rajhi added that Musanada also installed a comprehensive early warning system to prevent house fires. The construction procedures are in line with the highest quality construction standards, to provide green spaces, children’s play areas, family parks, and pathways for bikes and walking.



The design of the houses highlights Emirati culture with a modern touch.