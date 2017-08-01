NEBOSH announces Dr Chris Payne as new chief executive

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
NEBOSH, one of the world’s providers of health and safety qualifications and courses, has announced Dr Chris Payne as its new chief executive.

Dr Payne has extensive leadership expertise in education, vocational training and qualification sectors, including leading charities and commercial organisations. His leadership experience and skills gained over 26 years in industry will complement the transformation that NEBOSH is currently undertaking.

Dr Payne's success includes transforming three organisations into profitable entities using high-level marketing, commercial expertise and strategy development, underpinned with building effective partnerships and putting people first.

Appointed in September 2020 as interim chief executive, Dr Payne impressed NEBOSH’s Board of Trustees with his people-focussed ethos, partnership work and extensive applicable experience.

On taking up the permanent position Dr Payne said: “Although I’m joining NEBOSH at what is an unprecedented time for our organisation I am both excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work in such a passionate industry that really makes a difference; I’m committed to continuing the NEBOSH legacy in creating high quality qualifications that help to save lives around the world.

“Together with NEBOSH’s team of skilled and experienced people the immediate plan is to continue work on the transformation, including digitalisation, that are a key part of our response to COVID-19 and create a bright future in a new era. What’s more we’re also working an innovative strategy that will provide new and enhanced learning opportunities for health and safety professionals around the world.”
Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

