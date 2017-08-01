Oman begins reconstruction works on Ras Al-Hadd Fort

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has begun reconstruction, restoration, and maintenance works on the Ras Al Hadd Fort in the province of Tire, located within the Governorate of South Al Sharqiya.

Work includes rehabilitation of the display of the building, restoration and treatment of cracks in the walls of the fort, and reconstructing roofs of the western tower.

The rooms with the Ras Al-Hadd Fort will also need to be reconstructed, with maintenance works ongoing on water leakage.

The floors of the fort will need to be paved, and flat stones will need to be placed on the outer and inner walls of the fort.

In addition, all the wooden material such as the doors and the windows will need to be sanded and painted. Wooden barriers will also be rehabilitated on the upper corridors to ensure the safety of the users.

The electrical points and the wiring work within the toilets and on top of the roof will need to be checked and maintained.

Furthermore, rehabilitation and reconstruction works will also cover the sanitary materials within the fort and will ensure that all cleaning is complete.

The restoration and maintenance work of the Ras Al-Hadd Fort will continue until the end of 2021, before it is deemed safe and open to tourists, according to the state-run Oman News Agency.