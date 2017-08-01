Oman's OQ inks MoC to manage social centres

Published: 25 October 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

Oman's national petroleum investment company OQ Company, the Social Development Committee at Sohar Wali’s Office and Jusoor Foundation, which is the social investment arm of Vale, Sohar Aluminium, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to manage the establishment of OQ’s Social Centres.

The MoC will determine the cooperation areas between the three parties in regard to running the four social centres, Oman News Agency reported.

Speaking about the social centres, advisor to the chief executive officer of the refineries and petrochemicals at OQ, each of the four centres will include a multi-purpose hall, theatre, seminar rooms, administrative and support facilities.

“OQ is keen on providing integrated amenities that serve the community individuals across all segments. These centres can be utilized for hosting various cultural and social events, conducting awareness activities, workshops, and capacity-building programs to empower community members in various fields and they can help enhancing community awareness, improve services and instill an environment of cooperation among the local community."

The MoC was signed by Sheikh Badr bin Nasser al-Farsi, Deputy Wali of Sohar, on behalf of the Social Development Committee, Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al-Hinai, and Ahmed bin Ibrahim al-Naqbi, Acting Executive Manager of Jusoor Foundation.
