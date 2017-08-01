Sheikh Hamdan launches $136.1m stimulus package

Under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched a $136.1m (AED500m) economic stimulus package to support various business sectors across the economy.

The recently-launched package brings the total value of stimulus packages introduced by the emirates’ government in 2020 to $1.85bn (AED6.8bn), UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

The stimulus package is aimed at mitigating the impact of the current global economic situation on businesses and support them to overcome the current exceptional circumstances.

Under @HHShkMohd’s directives, we announce a AED500 million stimulus package to support the local economy, bringing the total worth of stimulus packages announced this year to AED6.8 billion. pic.twitter.com/X4YCmU5X0e — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 24, 2020

Speaking about the package, HH Sheikh Hamdan said: "We strive to support the business sector while working together to counter the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The business sector is at the heart of our economy. We are keen to revive the business environment and open new horizons for entrepreneurs and investors in line with Dubai’s future aspirations."

Highlighting the importance of the small and medium-sized enterprises, he added: "We are working as one integrated system, and our main goal is to accelerate the pace of recovery and ensure that the economy can tide over this phase. The current circumstances require consistency in the business approaches to ensure continuity and a flexible economic environment that can adapt to global changes."

HH Sheikh Hamdan launched several economic initiatives that seek to support various business sectors in Dubai. Furthermore, he approved extending the validity of some of the initiatives announced in the previous stimulus package for three months until the end of 2020 to support the private sector in coping with the repercussions of the pandemic. These include extending the freeze on market fees levied on all sectors in Dubai until the end of 2020. The exemptions for traditional commercial vessels registered locally in the UAE from docking fees at Dubai Port and Hamriya Port, including direct and indirect loading fees, will also be extended.

As part of the government's efforts to mitigate the economic impact associated with the pandemic, the AED50,000 bank or cash guarantee required to conduct customs clearance activity will continue to be waived, and bank and cash guarantees paid by customs clearance companies will be refunded. Also, the fees on customs documents will continue to be reduced from AED50 to AED5 for each transaction.

In addition, cancellation of all fines charged for late payment of government service fees and payments of penalties to renew commercial licenses has also been extended. Commercial licenses can be renewed without the mandatory renewal of lease contracts. The 25% down payment requirement for paying government fees in instalments will also be cancelled until the end of 2020.