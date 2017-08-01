Signify helps to neutralize viruses with lights in the Middle East

Published: 25 October 2020 - 2:15 a.m.

Lighting supplier Signify has introduced a UV-C portfolio.

“As the world is adjusting to the challenges and ‘new normal’ coming from Covid-19, we contribute to the growing need for disinfection by introducing our first UV-C consumer product," said Rowena Lee, Division Leader Digital Products at Signify.

"The new desk lamps can make a difference by helping to inactivate viruses and bacteria to help keep our homes clean from harmful micro-organisms.”

The cleanliness of objects and surfaces at home can have a profound effect on our health and wellbeing, but a proven and effective way to neutralize viruses and bacteria is through UV-C irradiation.

The UV-C disinfection desk lamps come with a concise control panel and built-in voice guidance.

Within minutes, UV-C disinfection desk lamps can effectively deactivate viruses, bacteria, molds and spores that can present unseen dangers to the home.

The time to disinfect a room in a house depends on the size of that room and type of surfaces or objects present in such room. A bedroom needs around 30 minutes and a typical bathroom 15 minutes.

All bacteria and viruses tested to date respond to UV-C irradiation. In laboratory testing, Signify’s UV-C light sources inactivated 99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with an exposure time of six seconds on a surface .

