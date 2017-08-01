SSH marks near completion on the new HQ of AGB in Algeria

Construction
News
Published: 25 October 2020 - 9:15 a.m.

SSH, a master planning, infrastructure, building design, construction supervision, and project management firm is ready to handover the new headquarters of the Algeria Gulf Bank (AGB), which is nearing completion.

Located on the El Biar district roundabout, the structure comprises a pair of 25-storey twin towers rising from a shared base with five underground basement levels.

According to SSH, the building’s distinctive transparent and opaque façade is one of its unique architectural features because of the way it highlights light and shade when the sun moves across the sky. The building also showcases a colourful light display at night.



Despite its aesthetic appearance, the building’s interior elements also reflect a unique design, offering its users spacious, high-quality modern facilities, thermal comfort, sufficient natural light, and a lush green space on the terrace.

“The new AGB headquarters undoubtedly creates a strong signature landmark within the capital city,” said Khaled Khoury, managing director, North Africa, at SSH.

[[{"fid":"96159","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"SSH Algeria Gulf Bank HQ","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"SSH Algeria Gulf Bank HQ"},"type":"media","attributes":{"alt":"SSH Algeria Gulf Bank HQ","title":"SSH Algeria Gulf Bank HQ","class":"media-element file-portrait"},"link_text":null}]]

Khoury added that SSH’s resident project manager, John Makhlouta, worked in close collaboration with the AGB project team on the project.

Earlier this month, SSH recorded 13 million safe man-hours without a lost time incident (LTI) at Dubai Creek Harbour – Creek Horizon project, developed by Dubai Financial Market-listed Emaar Properties, with Al Futtaim Construction as the contractor.


