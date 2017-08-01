UAE-Based GVG Real Estate hands over “Pearl of Trabzon” units

Dubai-based GVG Real Estate Development has started a phased handover of its units at the “Pearl of Trabzon” project, which consists of 11 buildings that include 300 apartments located in Yomra, a suburb in the Turkish city of Trabzon, also known as “The Bride of the Black Sea”.

The project, which was known earlier as “Trabzon Valley”, witnessed several delays in construction due to the previous project management and the contracting company’s failure to adhere to the completion timelines that were set.

Construction operations were suspended, which affected the interests of investors, most of whom are Gulf nationals.

Following this, GVG Real Estate Development acquired the project in 2020 and renamed it to “Pearl of Trabzon”. In addition, GVG Real Estate appointed one of the largest contractors to complete the project’s construction operations and inject the necessary funds to complete it and expedite its delivery to investors.

A spokesman at GVG Real Estate Development said that the company recently succeeded in completing three buildings with 60 apartments, which include buildings B2, B3 and B4, and began handing them over to investors as of October 2020.

He added that construction is 90% complete on four other buildings with 108 apartments – namely A1, A2, A3, and A4 – which will be handed over in January 2021.

The company will deliver a total of seven buildings with 168 apartments to investors by 2021 as part of Phase 1.

Phase 2 includes four buildings with 132 apartments. Construction of Phase 2 has begun with the buildings crossing the 70% completion rate milestone, and drawing interest from investors.

The “Pearl of Trabzon” residences combine the beauty of the sea and the greenery of mountains. Residents at the project will enjoy uninterrupted views of the meadows, grasslands, valleys, and the sea.