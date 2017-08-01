Will FM be a less labour-intensive market? Experts to debate at the FM Virtual Conference 2020

The third panel at the Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020, with the main theme as Technology in FM, will talk about the future of FM and if it will be less about people as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The third panel, which is scheduled to begin at 4:45 pm GST on 26 October 2020, will have expert panellists debating on whether FM is still about people. As a result of the current situation, will FM be a less labour-intensive market? Will there be a move towards output-based contracts, especially in the soft-services space?

In addition, FM is generally viewed as a cost centre, where clients opt for a cheap-service offering. The pandemic proved otherwise. And only those firms with the requisite skillsets and technological know-how were able to adapt to the current situation. How are clients now going to perceive the FM industry now?

The moderator for the event is Sara Momtaz, who is a recognised industry expert in the Facilities & Workplace Management, Property Management & Real Estate and Asset Management field. Renowned and qualified as a Fellow “FIWFM” member of the IWFM UAE Chapter and MEFMA Strategic Committee, Momtaz held senior executive positions with Khidmah (subsidiary of Aldar), QBG Facilities Management Group, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass (a joint venture Abu Dhabi National Hotels & Compass Group), Damac Holding and the Al Fara’a Group.

In the third panel, Momtaz will be joined by Benjamin Wessendorf, business head, Isnaad; Evie Boustantzi, general manager, bfm; and Stan Mitchell, chairman & CEO, Key Facilities Management.

Wessendorf is the business head at Isnaad, which is a soft FM services provider that was established by Imdaad in 2013.

Boustantzi is the general manager of bfm, the FM arm of Bloom Properties under the umbrella of National Holding. She has more than 20 years of experience in FM, construction, manufacturing and professional services consulting. Over the years she developed the ability to design and implement industry-disruptive business strategy, while aligning the workforce to own and realise it.

Mitchell is the CEO of Key Facilities Management (www.key.fm) which is the longest established True Facilities Management business in the UK. It operates from its head office in Scotland from where it supports its international activities across 4 continents and over 15 countries.

More details on the speakers, and the entire agenda can be found here. Registrations are free!

The Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 aims to be the go-to place for the FM fraternity to share notes and ideas that will help and serve the FM community to establish better operational practices.

For sponsorship and speaking opportunities, please contact Vinay Ravindran, group sales manager on his cell at +971 55 810 1197 or via email at vinay.ravindran@itp.com.