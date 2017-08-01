Aldar inks deal with ADQ to take over projects worth $8.2bn

Construction
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 10:45 a.m.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered ADQ and ADX-listed real estate developer Aldar Properties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as part of which the developer will take over the development and management of government capital projects worth approximately $8.2bn (AED30bn).

The news comes after the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee directed for the development of a public-private partnership (PPP) framework to implement capital projects in the UAE capital, which comes under the Abu Dhabi Government's efforts to support the emirate's real estate sector and PPP initiatives.

Following the agreement, the Riyadh City project — largest of the government capital projects — and the Baniyas North project as well as other projects in Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, will be developed and managed by Aldar.

These projects will together include more than 25,000 land plots and villas for UAE Nationals and associated infrastructure, the UAE’s state-held Emirates News Agency (Wam), reported.

Additionally, Aldar will also have management oversight of Abu Dhabi General Services Company’s (Musanada) projects to ensure consistency of existing government capital infrastructure projects.



Musanada currently has a large pipeline of active projects ranging from education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management (FM).

As part of the MoU, Aldar is expected to complete taking over the management of the government projects before the end of 2020, while also ensuring that all existing projects, which are scheduled to be delivered over the next five years, will continue to be developed.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADQ, said: "Aldar’s real estate sector leadership and strong track record will ensure the continued development of a range of highly important government projects in Abu Dhabi.

“In particular, the agreement marks significant progress toward the delivery of major infrastructure and national housing schemes across the emirate. Importantly, it aligns commercial and strategic operations in the sector."

Meanwhile, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Properties, said: "We have proven over many years our ability to successfully deliver a range of major residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi. The transaction, which is fully aligned with our business development strategy, will significantly support future profit growth."

Furthermore, Aldar’s ‘In-Country Value’ (ICV) programme, will ensure that the majority of contracts are being awarded to local contractors, consultants, suppliers — including SMEs — to ensure as much as possible is reinvested into the local economy.

Aldar will, under the MoU, will also ensure that the development of these projects has been aligned to the company’s sustainability objectives, especially with regards to environmental standards, materials procurement, and workers’ welfare.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects