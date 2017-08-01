CGGC delivers plots for 12,177 units at Kuwait's Al Mutlaa Project

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), a subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Corporation, a Chinese state-owned energy conglomerate, has handed over the first batch of the Al Mutlaa Residential Project in Kuwait.



The housing infrastructure project is all set to bring new momentum into Kuwait's economy and livelihood, China’s state-held news agency, Xinhua reported.



CGGC's infrastructure network is part of the Al Mutlaa Residential City Project. Additionally, the construction site of CGGC covers nearly 30km2.



The contractor secured a contract to work on the Al Mutlaa Residential City project in and began work on it in April 2017.

Since then, the contractor has excavated and backfilled about 70 million cubic meters of soil and stone and laid 2,800km of underground pipe network, despite harsh construction conditions and complicated procedures.



Talking about the project, He Baisen, general manager of CGGC's infrastructure networks at the AL Mutlaa Residential Project, said at the handover ceremony: "The high-quality completion of the project reflects the spirit of Chinese enterprises to overcome the difficulties and comply with the agreements honestly."



When the outbreak of COVID-19 struck Kuwait in February 2020, like other countries across the globe, CGGC adopted strict measures to ensure the safety of the construction process.

The handover includes related plots for 12,177 housing units, which accounts for about 70% of the project.



Baisen stressed: "With the efforts of more than 4,000 Chinese and foreign employees, we completed the handover 10 days ahead of schedule.” According to Baisen, this reflected the contribution of Chinese companies under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.



Meanwhile, Li Minggang, Chinese ambassador to Kuwait, said: "I hope CGGC continue to carry forward the spirit of hard work and realize the overall handover of the project."



According to Fadel Hussain, representative of the Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Kuwait and China currently are cooperating closely, and many Chinese companies have made contributions to the social development of Kuwait.

"It is not easy for the project to achieve today's results and we hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies in various projects in the future," Hussain added.



Upon completion the project, which spans a total area of 120km2, will accommodate 400,000 people.