DAFZA chairman opens Smart Police Station in Dubai

Construction
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 3:52 a.m.
Chairman of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA), HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, recently inaugurated the Dubai Police Smart Police Station, SPS, at the DAFZA Square Business Centre.

Speaking about the facility, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said: "This advanced facility is representative of our response to the directives of our leadership to make Dubai the smartest and most forward-looking city, through providing unique and advanced policing services to our community members," UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

[[{"fid":"96207","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

"The newly inaugurated station at DAFZA is the thirteenth smart police station across the emirate, and is designed to cater to people of determination. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer 27 key services in seven different languages, such as reporting crimes and paying traffic fines, as well as a further 33 community-based services."

Al Marri added that the station’s inauguration is in line with the objectives of the Dubai government to develop and regulate artificial intelligence tools, to improve its performance and create a conducive and creative environment to ensure high productivity.

The smart stations have attracted international delegations from policing agencies, as well as celebrities and VIPs, to experience a pioneering and unique policing project and learn about best practices in providing the finest services from the Dubai Police.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects