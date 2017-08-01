DAFZA chairman opens Smart Police Station in Dubai

Speaking about the facility, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said: "This advanced facility is representative of our response to the directives of our leadership to make Dubai the smartest and most forward-looking city, through providing unique and advanced policing services to our community members," UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

"The newly inaugurated station at DAFZA is the thirteenth smart police station across the emirate, and is designed to cater to people of determination. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer 27 key services in seven different languages, such as reporting crimes and paying traffic fines, as well as a further 33 community-based services."

Al Marri added that the station’s inauguration is in line with the objectives of the Dubai government to develop and regulate artificial intelligence tools, to improve its performance and create a conducive and creative environment to ensure high productivity.

The smart stations have attracted international delegations from policing agencies, as well as celebrities and VIPs, to experience a pioneering and unique policing project and learn about best practices in providing the finest services from the Dubai Police.