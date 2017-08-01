Ducab HV announces MBR Solar Park Phase 5 project win ahead of WETEX 2020

Ducab HV, a subsidiary of Ducab Group, announced ahead of WETEX 2020 that it will supply and install high-voltage cable for Phase 5 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park).

The Phase 5 Project of the MBR Solar Park involves approximately 275km of cable, with relevant accessories and terminations also provided.

The project will be executed over three plots of 300 megawatts each and is one of the most cost-effective solar parks in the world. In addition to cable and accessory supply, Ducab HV will be responsible for cable installation as the cable subcontractor appointed by Shanghai Electric of China.

The latest project award follows Ducab HV having successfully energised the full turnkey 132kV system for Phase 3 of the MBR Solar Park.

Mike Engelbrecht, CEO of Ducab HV, said: “Ducab has a strong record of contributing towards some of the most prestigious projects in the UAE and the wider GCC region, and the MBR Solar Park is no exception.

"We are very pleased with this project win and all the support received from a collective team effort. The project will see quality, ‘Made in UAE’ cables continue to be incorporated into the landmark site, powering the development of the country for many years to come and a testament to the UAE government’s strategy to develop in country competence.”

Meng Chuan Min, General manager of MBR V, Shanghai Electric Group, added: “This project requires premium partners who can turn the vision of MBR Solar Park into a reality.

"With a proven track record and impeccable standards of excellence, as well as products that meet world-class standards, Ducab HV won the award after fierce competition with world-class cable tenderers, due to Ducab HV’s highest cost performance and customer orientation service."