Ducab HV wins tender for MBR Solar Park Phase 5 project

Ducab HV, a subsidiary of Ducab Group, has been chosen as the cable sub-contractor appointed by Shanghai Electric of China to supply and install high-voltage cables and accessories for Phase 5 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), the world’s largest single-site solar park based on an independent power producer (IPP) model.

Phase 5 of the MBR Solar Park project will involve approximately 275km of cable, with relevant accessories and terminations also provided.

The project will be executed over three lots of 300MW each and will be one of the most cost-effective solar parks in the world.

The latest project award follows Ducab HV having successfully energised the full turnkey 132kV system for Phase 3 of the MBR Solar Park.

Renewable energy is a focus of governments throughout the Middle East as they seek to move away from hydrocarbon reliance and develop more diverse energy grids.

Customised cabling is thus in high demand for projects that seek to harness the power of solar, wind, and nuclear energy.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) the authority implementing the MBR Solar Park, is committed to position Dubai as a global hub for clean energy and green economy through several initiatives, and Ducab will support DEWA on this project to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

Commenting on the project award, the chief executive officer of Ducab HV, Mike Engelbrecht, said: “Ducab has a strong record of contributing towards some of the most prestigious projects in the UAE and the wider GCC region, and the MBR Solar Park is no exception. We are very pleased with this project win and all the support received from a collective team effort.

“The project will see quality, ‘Made in UAE’ cables continue to be incorporated into the landmark site, powering the development of the country for many years to come and a testament to the UAE government’s strategy to develop in country competence.”

The general manager of MBR V at Shanghai Electric Group, Meng Chuan Min, said: “This project requires premium partners who can turn the vision of MBR Solar Park into a reality.

“With a proven track record and impeccable standards of excellence, as well as products that meet world-class standards, Ducab HV won the award after fierce competition with world-class cable tenderers, due to Ducab HV’s highest cost performance and customer orientation service.”

Over the years, Ducab has worked closely with partners from across the region and further afield to develop unique cable offerings that meet the specific needs of renewable energy projects, such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.