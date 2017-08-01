Egyptian President inspects Hassan Allam-built roads, bridges projects

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has conducted inspection visits of several roads and bridges development projects in Cairo, with the construction being carried out by Hassan Allam Holding (HAH).



As part of his visit, Al-Sisi also inspected the site of the bridge that links the Fustat Road and Autostrad Bridge, which is being constructed by Hassan Allam Roads and Bridges.

[[{"fid":"96190","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]



The infrastructure project comes in line with the plans to develop the area around the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation. Touted as one of the largest museums in Egypt, the museum was constructed by Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) in Cairo district of Ain Al Sira.



The President also inspected a number of work sites in the road network in Cairo, including those being built in the first assembly areas in New Cairo, Suez Road, and the axis of Mohamed Najib, the intersection of Al-Ain Al-Sokhna road to the central circular road.

[[{"fid":"96193","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]



The bridge of Al-Badrishin in the eastern Cairo passes by the Nile river. It connects the cities of Helwan and Badrashin to the areas of business in the western Cairo.



During the visit, Al-Sisi along with engineers and workers discussed about the construction progress of these projects, daily completion rates, and their completion times.

[[{"fid":"96194","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]



The President directed the teams to follow strict compliance with the standards and specifications of free roads and their implementation.