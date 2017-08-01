Egyptian President inspects Hassan Allam-built roads, bridges projects

Construction
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has conducted inspection visits of several roads and bridges development projects in Cairo, with the construction being carried out by Hassan Allam Holding (HAH).

As part of his visit, Al-Sisi also inspected the site of the bridge that links the Fustat Road and Autostrad Bridge, which is being constructed by Hassan Allam Roads and Bridges.

[[{"fid":"96190","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The infrastructure project comes in line with the plans to develop the area around the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation. Touted as one of the largest museums in Egypt, the museum was constructed by Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) in Cairo district of Ain Al Sira.

The President also inspected a number of work sites in the road network in Cairo, including those being built in the first assembly areas in New Cairo, Suez Road, and the axis of Mohamed Najib, the intersection of Al-Ain Al-Sokhna road to the central circular road.

[[{"fid":"96193","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The bridge of Al-Badrishin in the eastern Cairo passes by the Nile river. It connects the cities of Helwan and Badrashin to the areas of business in the western Cairo.

During the visit, Al-Sisi along with engineers and workers discussed about the construction progress of these projects, daily completion rates, and their completion times.

[[{"fid":"96194","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","title":"Abel Fattah Al-Sisi inspects roads and bridges projects Egypt Cairo","height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The President directed the teams to follow strict compliance with the standards and specifications of free roads and their implementation.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE air traffic soars 200 percent since April
    Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant
      Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021
        Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
          Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects