Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 to stream live today

Published: 26 October 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 will live stream today at 3 pm GST.

The event will debate on the technological advancements in the FM world. The virtual conference will be the first in its series of events hosted by Facilities Management Middle East.

The key topic of discussion at the virtual event is Technology in FM, which features expert panellists debating the inherent push driven by the ongoing pandemic in adopting technology for the management and maintenance of the built environment.

In addition, the audience watching the live event will also have the opportunity to post relevant questions through our online platform for the panel members to address.

The agenda will have three panel discussions with a duration of 40 mins each. The conference will discuss if the current pandemic has pushed the FM sector to the brink of adopting more technology. Is there now going to be a rise in the use of robots in the FM space? And lastly, will FM now be less of a labour-intensive industry?

More details on the speakers, agenda and registering for the event can be found here. Registrations are free!

The Facilities Management Virtual Conference 2020 aims to be the go-to place for the FM fraternity to share notes and ideas that will help and serve the FM community to establish better operational practices.


