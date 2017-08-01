Hyundai Core Motion establishes parts distribution center in Miami

Hyundai Core Motion Co., a subsidiary of Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. has established a new parts distribution center in Miami, Florida, and is enhancing its services related to construction equipment parts.

The 18,837sqft 'Miami Parts Distribution Center' will supply approximately 14,000 A/S parts for excavators, wheel loaders and forklifts to 27 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

The establishment of this distribution center is expected to significantly reduce the company's delivery period for construction equipment parts from 1.5 months to 2 weeks on average for regular orders and from 4 to 2 days on average for emergency orders.

In addition to the Miami distribution center, Hyundai Core Motion has been operating parts distribution centers in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the company plans to further increase its parts supply rate by utilizing overseas supply chains in locations such as the US, Belgium, Brazil, China, and India.

Hyundai Core Motion is a construction equipment parts company that was split from Hyundai Construction Equipment in April of last year. The company produces core functional parts for heavy equipment, such as main control valves (MCVs) for excavators, pumps, motors, and cylinders, transmissions and drive axles for forklifts. It is pursuing business diversification with the aim of achieving its vision of becoming a global equipment parts company with sales of KRW 1 trillion within the next four years.