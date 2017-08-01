John Deere 944K hybrid wheel loader reaches 1 Million field hours

The John Deere 944K hybrid wheel loader has logged 1 million operating hours in the field. Launched in 2015, the 944K hybrid model features a 536-horsepower, final Tier 4 engine.

In addition to its fuel-saving capabilities, the 944K Hybrid also incorporates other features to deliver reliable, long-term performance, especially in quarry or large loadout applications. Most notable are the brushless AC generators and motors, water-cooled brake resistors and solid-state power electronics. The 944K’s electric drive system significantly reduces operating costs for customers compared to conventional drivetrains by eliminating torque converter and transmission rebuilds at mid-life.

Other key features include standard traction control, which automatically limits torque to any wheel when slippage occurs, increasing machine traction in poor underfoot conditions, and enhanced rimpull control to virtually eliminate tire spin and slicing. Coast control reduces service-brake wear and includes functions, like dynamic braking in a hydrostatic transmission, slowing the loader without touching a pedal and helping to reduce service-break component wear.