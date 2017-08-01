PICTURES: Saudi's 'Sakani' notes 71% reservations in 'Al-Jawan' suburb

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Housing’s “Sakani” programme has revealed that reservations of its Al-Jawan suburb projects have hit 71% from the beginning of 2020 until Q3 2020, despite increasing volumes of housing units in the suburb projects.

The suburb of Al-Jawan comprises several projects, including Shams Al Diyar; Housing Riyadh; Al Jawhara Buildings; Ishraq Living; Saraya Al Narjis; Diyar Al Saad; and the Murcia projects.

The Diyar Al Saad project and the Saraya Al Narjis project remained the highest in terms of reservation rates for residential units until Q3 2020, at a rate of 100%.

The Shams Al Diyar project came a close second with reservations reaching 83%, followed by the Ishraq Living project, with reservations reaching 79%.

At the beginning of Q4 2020, the Sakani programme launched three new projects in the suburb of Al-Jawan within the Phase 2 of the Murcia project. These three projects include the Nassaj Town project, the Narges View project, and the Saraya Al-Jawan project.

The suburb of Al-Jawan is the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s largest residential suburb north of the city of Riyadh and extends over an estimated total area of 11km2.

It is located near the King Khalid International Airport and Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University, as it is one of the major residential suburbs implemented by the "Sakani" programme.

Being constructed as part of a public-private-partnership with real estate developers, the Al-Jawan suburb will comprise more than 20,000 housing units, which can accommodate more than 100,000 people.

The suburb of Al-Jawan takes into account the requirements of the quality of life in order to meet the needs of the Saudi family. The suburb comprises administrative and government facilities, commercial shopping centres, open and closed gardens, health care centres, schools for various educational stages, and a number of mosques.

The residential projects and housing options vary between apartments, villas, and townhouses, with prices for residential units starting from (SAR250,000) payable through monthly installments, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.