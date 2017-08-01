Sheikh Hamdan opens smart station for simulation, training

Construction
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - noon
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has inaugurated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

The training facility of the Transport Security Department in Dubai aims to enhance security efforts and increase the readiness of security and law enforcement personnel, UAE's state-run news agency Wam reported.

Equipped with the latest tools, the station utilises virtual reality and simulation technologies to provide comprehensive scenario-based emergency training.

On the occasion, HH Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE security sector has become one of the most advanced globally thanks to the guidance of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country’s security system and ensure protection for the entire community.

HH Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the smart security systems used in the operation room, including the CCTV systems installed in Dubai Metro stations; the Artificial Intelligence surveillance cameras installed in the Expo 2020 Metro Station; and the smart biometric attendance system.


