SirajPower to implement solar projects for Choithrams

A signing ceremony was recently held at Choithrams’ head office in Dubai in the presence of chief executive officer of Choithrams, Rajiv Warrier, chief executive officer of SirajPower, Laurent Longuet; and founder and chairman of world sustainable business forum (WSBF), Merzi Sodawaterwala.

Choithrams’ solar rooftop project includes three warehouses located at Al Quoz in Dubai with a 2.7MWp system capacity that will generate 4.5GWh of annual energy production. The solar rooftop installation will help displace approximatively over 2,721.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (Co2) per annum, corresponding to more than 12 million smartphones being charged.

Commenting on the partnership, Longuet, said: “Despite the global challenging market situation which slowed the operation of projects, solar energy initiatives are still in place and in high demand. We have been able to accelerate our growth thanks to a clear and robust regulatory framework that supports the development of renewable energy and the distributed solar market. In addition, our local leadership has done exceptional work during these difficult times that allowed us to continue our work and maintain our momentum/or growth.

We are honored to be entrusted by major groups across industries that recognise our expertise and our service excellence to achieve their sustainability objectives and join the green community. We also thank Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairman at World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) that acted as our sustainability partner for this project.”

Warrier said: “Sustainability has always been a key initiative for Choithrams and shifting to 100% renewable energy is a crucial step in our sustainable journey. We were keen to find the right local partner with proper knowledge and technical expertise for such a significant commitment, we selected SirajPower for these reasons.

Sodawaterwala added: “This is the largest solar rooftop project in the F&B sector and also the largest in terms of capacity permissible as per the new DEWA regulation. The milestone has been marked in record time for SirajPower with Choithrams; a valued long-term relationship. Transitioning to 100% renewable energy not only offers significant financial benefits, it also offers sustainability achievements from zero carbon emissions."

In the F&B sector, SirajPower also shares association with UAE consumer food distributor LIFCO, with 2MWp solar rooftop commissioned producing 3.5GWh of clean energy per year. F&B sector aside, SirajPower operates across various industries, including construction, retail, logistics, industrial, real estate, and telecom.