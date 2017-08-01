SWCC begins production at desal plant three months before schedule

Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), which is a government corporation responsible for the desalination of seawater and supplying various regions in the kingdom with desalinated water, has begun production at its Haql desalination plant three months ahead of schedule with a production capacity of 17,000m3 of desalinated water per day.

In response to the increasing demand for water in the city of Haql and its surrounding villages, the station represents one of the latest desalination development projects to ensure the continuity of water supply to beneficiaries.

The desalination plant keeps pace with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the areas of reducing fuel consumption and operational costs, and preserving the environment.

Through the use of modern technologies, the plant will achieve energy savings equivalent to 3,500 barrels of fuel per day, and reduce the cost of producing desalinated water by more than 80%.

In addition, the plant will achieve electricity consumption of less than 3kW per cubic metre by operating through reverse osmosis.

By supplying the main engines of the project with a VFD system, the desalination plant has increased electrical energy efficiency up to 98%.

The plants also ensures high water quality throughout its line of operations, most notably, through its two SDI analysers, and its self-filtering technology, which guarantees the safety and quality of water.

Despite COVID-19 and its impact on the industry, the project contractor was able to complete all the engineering designs; provide supply materials; and complete marine works and civil constructions, in addition to mechanical installations on time.

The COVID-19 precautionary measures were strictly followed during all project phases, with the application of the highest standards of health and safety, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.