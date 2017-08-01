Thyssenkrupp equips NBK HQ with 10 TWIN elevator systems

Frankfurt Stock Exchange- and London Stock Exchange-listed German multinational conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will install its TWIN elevator system at the new pearl- and shell-shaped headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the second tallest building in the Kuwait city.



Thyssenkrupp Elevator in Kuwait will supply and install 10 TWIN elevator systems, which comprise of two cabins that move independently in one single shaft, at the 63-storey and 300m tall building.



TWIN makes the most efficient use of available space, uses less energy, and fastens the pace of building tenants. The project was built in line with LEED Gold requirements.



The five-year contract includes maintenance support with access to a stand-by technician.



Commenting on the new project, CEO at Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Peter Walker, said: “Kuwait City is a beacon of architectural modernity – as are the new headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait.



“To match this overall ambition in terms of indoor mobility, we deliver some of the world’s most advanced systems. I’m glad to announce Thyssenkrupp Elevator’s first TWIN installation in Kuwait, which also includes our digital solution AGILE, a smart mobility system.”



Some of the unique features of the elevator are that each one has its own traction drive, controller, ropes, counterweight, and governor, while also sharing the same guide rails and landing doors.



According to Thyssenkrupp Elevator, the key to this system’s safety is that the cabins always operate at a minimum safety distance. It is fully certified by the German TÜV inspectorate – the most stringent and rigorous safety standard an elevator can attain.



Apart from the 10 TWIN elevator systems, Thyssenkrupp Elevator has also installed 12 conventional elevators, some of which can travel up to 6m per second, as well as one panoramic elevator and two escalators.



Mobility throughout the entire building is manged using Thyssenkrupp Elevator’s destination selection control (DSC) software, AGILE. The software choses a floor at the AGILE terminals in front of an elevator group and the intelligent dispatching software analyses the request – gauging traffic demand and grouping passengers based on similarity of destination. This leads to less crowding, fewer stops, and a more efficient use of available elevator capacity.



In the past, Thyssenkrupp Elevator has supplied and installed its TWIN elevator systems at several buildings across the region, including Latifa Tower in Dubai, Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower in Riyadh, and 10th Kings Road Tower in Jeddah.

SSH acted as lead consultant for construction supervision of the tower, in association with Foster + Partners and BuroHappold.