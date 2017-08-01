Transguard Group launches self-service payment kiosks

Published: 26 October 2020 - 10:45 a.m.

Transguard Group launched an on-site, self-service kiosk called Transguard Pay. The kiosk makes it easier than ever for site-based staff to stay connected with friends and family in their home countries.

“Conveniently located within each of our accommodations, Transguard Pay enables our site-based employees to recharge their local and international mobile lines and to top up their data plans right from their residence,” said Greg Ward, managing director, Transguard Group. “Being able to connect with family on a regular basis is a necessity to life, especially now, so we’re happy that we can make this easier for our staff.”

A number of services are currently available, including top ups and bill payments for Etisalat, du and international mobile phone accounts, as well as payments for satellite television accounts and the ability to use multiple entertainment recharge coupons. “Transguard will also soon be adding more features to the kiosks, such as a component that will enable employees to easily transfer funds to their home country and to pay other fees, including air fare, utility payments and traffic violations, among others,” explained Manu Kataria, director-Commercial Cash Services. “In addition, Transguard Pay runs important company news and awareness updates, further connecting all employees and keeping them updated.”

Safety is also a key component, and the screens are sanitized on a regular basis as part of the high touch point cleaning regime Transguard instituted at all accommodations at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic; hand sanitiser dispensers are also located within close proximity to each machine.

The first of its kind created by Transguard, the kiosks will soon be deployed across the UAE.


